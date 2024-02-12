  • Watch Now

Kitchen Korners provides food entrepreneurs space to learn, grow

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 3:44PM
Kitchen Korners features a state-of-the-art kitchen that offers food entrepreneurs a place to build their dreams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alonzo Coates created Kitchen Korners with the hopes of giving food entrepreneurs a place to expand their business and build their dreams.

The northeast Philadelphia commissary is a converted garage.

Inside, you will find a state-of-the-art kitchen with every tool at your fingertips.

Kitchen Korners has become a test kitchen and prep space for caterers, food truckers and chefs.

Ma Dookz is using the space to develop her healthy take on soul food, including her vegan and gluten free peach cobbler waffles.

The space inspired Alonzo's newest venture, Zo's Gourmet Cookies.

He has six flavors that he wholesales and caters.

Kitchen Korners

2000 McKinley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19149

