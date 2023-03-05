KODO Drummers perform 'Tsuzumi' for one night only at The Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a traditional Japanese art form rarely seen in the U.S. Christie Ileto has more on Tsuzumi performance in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

The KODO drummers are putting on a powerful performance that audiences can see and feel. It's a one-night-only performance at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"The KODO drummers are a national cultural treasure of Japan. We're very excited to bring them here," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center.

The group's unique percussion-based performance is an ancient Japanese art form.

"They are a taiko drum corps. They use handmade drums," says Egler.

KODO has been touring the globe for decades and Philadelphia is one of the final stops on the North American Tour.

Taiyo Onoda has been officially performing with the drumming ensemble for the last five years.

"We travel to all corners of the world with our drums," says Onoda. "And this is our 40th anniversary concert series."

The production that KODO is currently performing is called Tsuzumi.

The KODO drummers beat on drums of all sizes. They range from very small to several feet in diameter.

"They're all played with these round wooden sticks," says Egler.

Onoda says the big drum they use during the performance is what they call "Odaiko," which he says literally translates to "big drum" in Japanese.

And that big drum has a very special significance.

"The sound that it creates is said to recreate the sound that we hear when we are in our mother's womb, which is our mother's heartbeat," says Onoda.

The name KODO translates to both 'heartbeat' and 'children of the drum.'

"It's a musical concert, but also watching the physical choreography of the drummers perform these pieces is quite a feat," says Egler.

"And there are other performers that are going to be dancing and singing," says Onoda.

It's designed to be an immersive experience.

"You're going to be enveloped in the sound that we create," says Onoda. "And we hope that everyone who watches our performance will walk out of the theater lively and filled with energy," says Onoda.

KODO will perform March 7 at 7:30pm at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

KODO | Tickets

Miller Theater on Kimmel Cultural Campus

250 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102