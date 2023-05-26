Bensalem police need public's help in finding 'elusive criminal' wanted for fraud, robbery, theft

Bensalem police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man they have described as an elusive criminal.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man they have described as an elusive criminal.

Officials say 45-year-old Kristopher Schwartz has active arrest warrants for robbery, fraud, and theft in Bensalem.

Schwartz is facing charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and bad checks, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

He also has warrants out in eight other jurisdictions, including Warrington, Hatboro, and Philadelphia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, officials ask you to call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.