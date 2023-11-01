Gym-goers warned after 3 thefts in 3 days reported in Delaware County

Springfield officers are investigating a string of locker thefts that started at the end of October.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're headed to the gym, you may want to consider leaving your bags at home or storing them in the trunk of your car while you're working out.

Police in Springfield, Delaware County say there have been three thefts in three days at the LA Fitness on Baltimore Pike, where thieves are monitoring people and their bags from the parking lot.

"We've had guns, we've had high-end jewelry," said Chief Joseph Daly with Springfield police on the items that have been stolen. "Why women bring all their bling to the gym with them, I don't know."

Springfield officers are investigating a string of locker thefts that were reported on Oct. 26, 28, and 29 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Daly told Action News these thefts in particular were more brazen than most.

"Even telling people to lock their lockers is not a guarantee because they (thieves) bring bolt cutters in, and they'll cut the lock right off," he said.

The crime could become an even bigger issue if thieves get their hands on someone's keys or wallets, as they'll have access to your home, car, and identity.

While there are cameras inside the gym, there are none inside the locker rooms.

"Be vigilant while you're in the gym. See who is coming in and out. If there is somebody wandering around the gym and they're not working out, then chances are they're casing the place or ready to commit a theft," said Daly.

LA Fitness management told Action News they are working on getting more people to monitor the front entrance and doing more frequent locker room checks.