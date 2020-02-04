Education

Student Publishes Children's Book About Having a Parent in Prison

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The idea was to take something so complex, so life-altering, and put it in a way a child could understand it.

The book is titled "Does He Still Love Me," and it's about a young boy whose father is in prison. The author is Rebecca Smith, a La Salle University student who got the idea after visiting death row and having a conversation with the inmates.

"You really don't get to see your children, your nieces, your nephews all that often. I wonder how those children are dealing with the fact that you're incarcerated for the rest of your life," said Smith.

Smith said after the conversation, she knew she needed to talk to someone who went through having an incarcerated parent growing up. She found some students on campus who were in the situation. They all asked to remain anonymous, however, she says the all said the same thing.

"In this book, I made sure that the kids who are reading it don't feel like they're the reason their parent is in jail, they don't feel like their parents don't love them anymore because their parents are simply incarcerated," said Smith.

Smith says the book will go on sale on Amazon sometime in the next few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiabooksprison
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News