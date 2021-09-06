Business

Stores, businesses open, closed on Labor Day 2021 | LIST

This year, Target is open normal hours, but Costco is closed.
By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
The Labor Day holiday bookmarks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates working Americans and the US labor movement.

If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.

Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, September 6.

Open normal hours:


  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Trader Joe's
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • ShopRite
  • AMC Theatres


Closed:


  • Costco
  • DMV
  • Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • FedEx
  • UPS


The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
