Families saying goodbye to summer at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With Labor Day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, many families flocked to the Jersey shore on Saturday.

"This weekend we are going to soak up as much as we can," said David John, who was visiting Ocean City from the Bronx.

"Today is real sunny. I couldn't wait to get out," said Sharron Jones of Philadelphia. "We checked out at 11 a.m. and we're not leaving until 7 tonight."

At Playland's, some families tried their luck at mini golf. Employees at the course said it has been a really busy summer.

"As you can see today, the boardwalk is crowded. A lot of umbrellas on the beach, which is a good thing," employee Kevin Barber said.

Even with the summer season winding down, Barber said the mini golf course may stay open if the weather is nice. He said they stayed open until November last year.

At Ocean Treasures on the boardwalk, many people purchased apparel, gifts and hermit grabs on Saturday. Owner Denise Callahan said it was a great summer for business.

"There have been a ton of people in Ocean City," she told Action News. "The restaurants have been busy. I think the stores have been busy."