Labor Day travel up, gas prices down across the Delaware Valley compared to last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel experts said everything is up compared to last year, including flights, hotel bookings, rental cars, cruises and road travel.

"Because of our proximity here to the shore, to the beaches, to the mountains, road trips are definitely going to be up. This will be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year," said Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson.

Right now, gas is more than 20 cents cheaper in some areas down the shore than they in the Philadelphia metro area.

Overall, AAA said gas prices are not expected to be a major issue.

Prices are actually down across the board about 20 to 30 cents per gallon from last Labor Day.

Right now, experts say damage sustain in southern states from Hurricane Idalia and possible impacts to oil refineries in the Gulf of Mexico doesn't appear to be impacting gas prices up north in a major way.

Airports and airlines were, however, impacted more by the storm with delays and cancellations across the country, but right now it appears that airlines have mostly gotten their flight schedules back in order just in time.

Friday and Monday will be the busiest days at the airport. The same goes for those who are driving.

AAA said the busiest time on the road Friday will be between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.