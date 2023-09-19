Lake Shrine and Meditation Gardens is a hidden gem and retreat from city life

Self-Realization Fellowship's Lake Shrine and Meditation Gardens is an iconic spiritual landmark that offers the public a peaceful place to escape city life and refresh the mind.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Self-Realization Fellowship's Lake Shrine opened to the public in 1950. The beautiful ten-acre site was founded by Paramahansa Yogananda to share the ancient Yoga teachings of India.

Satanyanda, a brother of the Self-Realization Fellowship, said, "He envisioned it as a place where people of all faiths, and no particular faith, can come to experience quietness of heart and mind, and feel like they are tuning in with our higher self."

Lake Shrine features a spring-fed lake, a Court of Religions, honoring the five principal world religions, a temple, meditation spaces, gardens and a Mahatma Gandhi Memorial containing a portion of the spiritual leader's ashes.

"It's like a paradise away from all of the noise," said Liset Ramirez, a visitor and resident of Los Angeles. "It takes the hustle and bustle away and it makes you feel grounded."

Lake Shrine is open to the public throughout the year. A reservation is required. For more information or to make a reservation, go to: www.lakeshrine.org.