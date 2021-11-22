Shopping

Lancaster Avenue a growing destination for fashion, gifts, shopping

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Lancaster Avenue a growing destination for fashion, gifts, shopping

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-block stretch of Lancaster Avenue from 34th to 48th streets in West Philadelphia is a growing destination for shopping.

With small businesses opening along the corridor, the neighborhood hopes to expand with more restaurants and commerce. For small business Saturday, the stretch will be highlighting local entrepreneurs with sales and pop-up markets inside event spaces showcasing local makers.

Kimberly McGlonn opened her sustainable fashion boutique Grant Boulevard along the Avenue in 2020. She features trendy styles made in Philadelphia and made with a mission to promote sustainability and marginalized workers.

Ayesha Mozee and her daughter Aniyah opened Snaxotic Philly in March. The store showcases snacks you won't find at your average grocery store. There are potato chips flavored like beer, toast and eggs and Wagyu beef. They sell sodas only found in other countries and specialty cereals.

Rashida Watson has been selling gifts from around the world at The Silk Tent since the 1980s. Her store has been open for four years carrying a curated collection of jewelry, home decor, and textiles unearthed on her travels.

Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association | Facebook | Instagram

Grant Boulevard | Facebook | Instagram
3605 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Snaxotic Philly | Facebook | Instagram
3802 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

The Silk Tent | Facebook | Instagram
3860 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwest philadelphiasmall businessfyi phillyfyi west philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News