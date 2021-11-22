Lancaster Avenue a growing destination for fashion, gifts, shopping

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-block stretch of Lancaster Avenue from 34th to 48th streets in West Philadelphia is a growing destination for shopping.
With small businesses opening along the corridor, the neighborhood hopes to expand with more restaurants and commerce. For small business Saturday, the stretch will be highlighting local entrepreneurs with sales and pop-up markets inside event spaces showcasing local makers.
Kimberly McGlonn opened her sustainable fashion boutique Grant Boulevard along the Avenue in 2020. She features trendy styles made in Philadelphia and made with a mission to promote sustainability and marginalized workers.
Ayesha Mozee and her daughter Aniyah opened Snaxotic Philly in March. The store showcases snacks you won't find at your average grocery store. There are potato chips flavored like beer, toast and eggs and Wagyu beef. They sell sodas only found in other countries and specialty cereals.
Rashida Watson has been selling gifts from around the world at The Silk Tent since the 1980s. Her store has been open for four years carrying a curated collection of jewelry, home decor, and textiles unearthed on her travels.
