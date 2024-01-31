WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pa. mom charged for allegedly leaving child home alone for month with no heat, water

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 10:37PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

MANHEIM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly moving to New Jersey and leaving her child to live on their own for about a month.

Officers from Mannheim Township, Lancaster County say they responded to a welfare check and found the child living alone.

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the child had no access to gas, water or heat, aside from a space heater. The child said they had access to food, as their mother sometimes sent money via CashApp.

The child told police his mother moved to New Jersey to live with her boyfriend and left them behind.

The child said Bogroff returns on occasion, but they never knew when.

The child also told police they sometimes attended school, but found it difficult to wake up in the morning since they were alone.

A cat and two dogs were also left in the home.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW