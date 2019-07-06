Landlord accused of punching tenant, wrapping bungee cord around her neck in Wantagh, Long Island

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a landlord in New York who's accused of attacking one of her tenants.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday at a home on Hunt Road in Wantagh, Long Island.

Police said 43-year-old Natalie Lapolosa allegedly grabbed her 30-year-old tenant from behind, wrapped a bungee cord around her neck and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Lapolosa fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered pain and bleeding to her face and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police received another call to the Hunt Road home because the landlord had apparently returned and was allegedly threatening the tenant and refused to leave. Police responded and placed her under arrest.

Lapelosa was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. She is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Hempstead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wantaghnassau countyattacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Show More
Borough removes trucks from fire company in Conshohocken
Little league team works to fundraise after flooding destroys gear
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
94-year-old rescued from house fire in Delaware County
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
More TOP STORIES News