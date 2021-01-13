Lansdowne EMT is a hometown hero for her community, family

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County EMT who has a weakened immune system puts it all on the line every day while saving lives during this pandemic.The risk EMT Kimberly Ewing takes is greater than most."If every person that has medical issues in their life decides to quit, then there's going to be not many people left to help the people that need it," said Ewing, who works for the Lansdowne Fire Company.She's immunocompromised and doing everything she can to protect herself, but she's not the only one who worries.Her 16-year-old daughter Sarah holds her breath every time her mom leaves for a shift."It's been scary and hard because she has to stay safe on the ambulance with the COVID-19 patients she sees on the ambulance daily," said Sarah, who wants to follow in her mom's footsteps and be a nurse someday. She says that's why she studies so hard at school."I've lost half my freshman year, all of my sophomore year, I've missed many dances, but in the end, it's worth it to keep everyone safe," she said.After nearly a year of putting her health at risk being on the frontlines, Kim was able to get the vaccine. She says she knows the pandemic isn't over, but at least she can feel a little more safe."I'm very grateful," she said.It's been a long year, but Kim leaves home every day knowing she's making the world better for her family."Saving people's lives. Not many people can say they do that every day," said her daughter.