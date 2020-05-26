Police respond to crowd of 200 in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section; many people seen without a mask

PHILADELPHIA -- A large crowd of people were gathered Monday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Philadelphia police officers responded to a call about a fight at about 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a DJ table, two security guards and a vacant lot with about 200 to 250 people.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene where dozens of people were crowded in and around the intersection of 28th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at about 10 p.m.

Views from Chopper 6 showed many people were not wearing masks, and some officers were seen without a mask.

According to police, the crowd was moved and dwindled to about 40 people by 10:25 p.m.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.
