﻿Spread the love this Valentine's Day with hand-crafted jewelry from LavishLi Made and NOSHADE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LavishLi Made was started by owner Lianne Escobar in November of 2023.

Escobar is a full-time teacher and took some time off to focus on her mental health, which led to the creation of Lavish-Li Made.

Each piece of jewelry is made one of one. Once sold, it's never made again.

Her logo states her jewelry is, 'For the Funky Individual' using bright colors and incorporating beads from Guatemala as a tribute to her Guatemalan heritage in some of her jewelry.

Lianne's first Valentine's Day collection called the Corazones Ardientes Collection, translates to The Burning Hearts is now available until it sells out.

The collection is filled with hearts and romance and can be purchased from Lianne's Etsy and Instagram.

Etsy| Instagram

NOSHADE is a hand-crafted jewelry business created by Shelisha Harper in 2019.

Harper started by reselling sunglasses and earrings and relaunched her website with her own hand-made jewelry in 2020.

Shelisha's earrings are filled with personality and all have their own unique name like her best-seller Tracee inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Harper's earrings would make a great gift for Valentine's Day and are available on her website and at Love Park this Valentine's Day for the 'Make Love Marketplace' from 12-5 p.m.

NOSHADE| Instagram| Facebook