PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car and pickup collided overnight in Philadelphia's Lawndale section.
The crash injured three people, and damaged a home.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
The crash sent a Toyota Tacoma into the side of the home.
Three people trapped inside both vehicles were rescued, and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No one inside the home was hurt.
Officials are checking to make sure the home is still safe to live in.
Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in city's Lawndale section
The crash injured three people, and damaged a home.
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News