Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in city's Lawndale section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car and pickup collided overnight in Philadelphia's Lawndale section.The crash injured three people, and damaged a home.It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.The crash sent a Toyota Tacoma into the side of the home.Three people trapped inside both vehicles were rescued, and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.No one inside the home was hurt.Officials are checking to make sure the home is still safe to live in.