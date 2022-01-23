car crash

Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in city's Lawndale section

The crash injured three people, and damaged a home.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crash sends vehicle into side of home in city's Lawndale section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car and pickup collided overnight in Philadelphia's Lawndale section.

The crash injured three people, and damaged a home.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The crash sent a Toyota Tacoma into the side of the home.

Three people trapped inside both vehicles were rescued, and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Officials are checking to make sure the home is still safe to live in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlawndale (philadelphia)car crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Car flips over guardrail, lands in woods in Haddon Township
5 hospitalized after car smashes into utility pole in Montco
Driver dies in fiery crash in Port Richmond
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Cold Morning
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philly
5 hospitalized after car smashes into utility pole in Montco
CDC warns about counterfeit N95, KN95 masks
Car flips over guardrail, lands in woods in Haddon Township
Police: Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Falls section
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Show More
Montco health department ties 10 hepatitis A cases back to restaurant
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
NYPD officer killed, suspect is from Allentown
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
Community organizers use basketball as a resource to curb violence
More TOP STORIES News