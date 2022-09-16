2-alarm fire destroys Lawrence Township, NJ home

Firefighters had to bring in water tankers due to a lack of water supply in the area.

A second alarm was struck as the fire spread through the home.

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Friday on the 3000 block of Lawrenceville Road (Route 206).

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed not much was left of the home after the fire.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes near the fire scene.

A cause is under investigation.