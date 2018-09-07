PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A new lawsuit is accusing the late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua of sexual assault.
He led the Philadelphia archdiocese from 1988 to 2003. He died in 2012.
The victim says she was a minor when the well-known leader allegedly took her behind a partition in a school lunchroom and groped her chest.
She says the crime happened while he Bevilacqua was a bishop in Pittsburgh in the mid-1980s.
You can read the full complaint containing the accusations against Cardinal Bevilacqua here.
