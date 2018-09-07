Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua of sex assault

Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on September 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new lawsuit is accusing the late Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua of sexual assault.

He led the Philadelphia archdiocese from 1988 to 2003. He died in 2012.

The victim says she was a minor when the well-known leader allegedly took her behind a partition in a school lunchroom and groped her chest.

She says the crime happened while he Bevilacqua was a bishop in Pittsburgh in the mid-1980s.

You can read the full complaint containing the accusations against Cardinal Bevilacqua here.

