Sex lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs adds Cuba Gooding Jr. as defendant

Music producer Rodney Jones, who is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs, claims Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually harassed and assaulted him on Combs' yacht.

LOS ANGELES -- Allegations against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs are expanding to include another well-known entertainment figure.

A music producer who sued Combs for sexual assault last month is adding Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to that complaint.

Rodney Jones claims the actor sexually harassed and assaulted him while aboard Combs' yacht last year.

Gooding has not publicly commented on the allegations.

This comes days after federal agents raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

He has not been charged with any crime but the investigation surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations is growing.

Diddy has denied all accusations.

Meantime new video shows the arrest of Brendan Paul - Combs' alleged drug mule. The 25-year-old was arrested Monday in Miami.