WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New Jersey Attorney General files lawsuits against local gun dealers, companies

The suit names one New Jersey-licensed gun dealer and two Pennsylvania-based gun companies.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 12:03AM
New Jersey Attorney General files lawsuits against local gun dealers, companies
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey Attorney General files lawsuits against local gun dealers, companies

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey's attorney general is taking aim at gun dealers, and gun manufacturers, in the effort to combat gun violence in the Garden State.

On Tuesday, AG Matthew Platkin announced lawsuits filed through the Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office.

The suit names one New Jersey-licensed gun dealer and two Pennsylvania-based gun companies.

Platkin says gun dealers and the firearms industry must abide by our laws or face the consequences.

"We're seeing monetary damages, punitive damages, and abatement to make these companies pay for the harms they've inflicted on our state and our residents," he said.

The lawsuit lists several violations, including not properly storing guns overnight, which in one case resulted in a break-in where 20 guns were stolen.

It also includes selling ghost guns, which are un-serialized and untraceable, at gun shows.

RELATED | Philadelphia leaders file lawsuit against 3 local gun shops for alleged illegal purchasing practices

Inside City Hall Tuesday morning, Philadelphia city leaders announced a lawsuit aimed at three local gun shops accused of turning a blind eye to straw purchases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW