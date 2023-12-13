New Jersey Attorney General files lawsuits against local gun dealers, companies

The suit names one New Jersey-licensed gun dealer and two Pennsylvania-based gun companies.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey's attorney general is taking aim at gun dealers, and gun manufacturers, in the effort to combat gun violence in the Garden State.

On Tuesday, AG Matthew Platkin announced lawsuits filed through the Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office.

The suit names one New Jersey-licensed gun dealer and two Pennsylvania-based gun companies.

Platkin says gun dealers and the firearms industry must abide by our laws or face the consequences.

"We're seeing monetary damages, punitive damages, and abatement to make these companies pay for the harms they've inflicted on our state and our residents," he said.

The lawsuit lists several violations, including not properly storing guns overnight, which in one case resulted in a break-in where 20 guns were stolen.

It also includes selling ghost guns, which are un-serialized and untraceable, at gun shows.

RELATED | Philadelphia leaders file lawsuit against 3 local gun shops for alleged illegal purchasing practices