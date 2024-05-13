Woman found living in Family Fare sign above Michigan supermarket

According to police, there was a mini desk, flooring, a pantry of food and a house plant in the makeshift residence.

MIDLAND, Mich. -- A 34-year-old woman was found living in the Family Fare rooftop sign in Midland, Michigan, last month.

On April 23, contractors discovered an extension cord on the roof of the building and were able to trace it to an enclosed area inside the sign.

According to the Midland Police Department, there was a mini desk, flooring, a pantry of food and a house plant in the makeshift residence.

Police were notified of the woman living in the sign. She was told that she needed to find somewhere else to live and that she was trespassing on the business, but no criminal charges were filed.

Authorities offered to help connect the woman with housing assistance, but she declined. The Midland Police Department was not sure where the woman was staying this week.

The woman does have a job, but not at Family Fare. The store said they would work with her to get her furniture, but there is no word on if they are still working on getting the furniture down, WJRT reported.