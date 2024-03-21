Georgia couple arrested, found asleep as kids wander away on Daytona Beach, deputy video shows

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. -- A family's Florida vacation ended with the parents arrested and their two young children found wandering Daytona Beach.

Video released by the sheriff's office showed the moment a Georgia couple was arrested after Volusia County deputies found them passed out on the beach, WFTV reported.

A bystander called authorities on Saturday, March 16 after watching the couple drink too much and leaving their two children to wander off, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found Timothy Stephens and Alyssia Langley asleep on the beach. Deputies woke them up and asked them about their children, video showed.

The Georgia couple realized their children, five and seven, were missing after the deputies asked about the kids.

Deputies later found the children unsupervised at a nearby hotel in the swimming pool.

While handcuffed, video showed Stephens trying to run from deputies, he ended up knocking himself unconscious on the sand.

The Department of Children and Families took care of the children until their grandfather arrived from Georgia to take custody of the kids.

Both parents were released from jail on Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Shores city ordinance states it's unlawful for anyone to drink any alcoholic beverage on the beach.

Those found in violation are subjected to a fine up to $500 or jail up to 60 days, or both.

