Here's where you can snag Leap Day deals in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is February 29 -- a day that mostly occurs every four years -- and you can celebrate Leap Day with some deals.

Our calendar has 365 days, but it actually takes 365.25 days for the Earth to orbit the sun, so we tack on an extra day to February every four years.

The thing to know is that leap year exists, in large part, to keep the months in sync with annual events.

Dunkin is celebrating by offering rewards members four times the points and a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee.

Duck Donuts guests can buy a cinnamon sugar donut and coffee combo for just $2.29.

Krispy Kreme customers can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29, with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Wendy's is offering free Cinnabon pull-aparts during breakfast hours.

At Chipotle, reward members can celebrate the extra day with free guacamole when ordering on their website or app with the code "EXTRA24."

Customers can get a free Krystal with any purchase using the code "LEAPDAY."

Potbelly perks members can get a free cookie with the purchase of an entree.

Hooters is offering its HootClub Rewards loyalty members an automatic reward to redeem a select appetizer for $2.29 per loyalty account.

Leap Year Birthday Deals

Build-A-Bear is celebrating Leap Day birthdays with a special $4 Birthday Treat Bear. The limited-time deal is an extension of the brand's "pay your age" offer, where customers can take home a bear during their birthday month for the cost of the age they are turning.

Those with Leap Year birthdays can also get six free classic cookies at Insomnia Cookies.

Other Deals

Staples is giving away 29,000 free passport photos in celebration of the extra day.

Great Wolf Lodge is offering a discount for overnight stays at their indoor water park in the Pocono Mountains. Guests who book on Feb. 29 can "Leap Year at the Lodge" for their one-day sale. Use the code "LEAP" when booking stays from Feb. 29 to June 13. The offer is valid for standard suites and must have a minimum of three guests per room.