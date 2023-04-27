  • Watch Now

6 kids, 2 adults taken to hospital from Lehigh Christian Academy after suffering mysterious illness

Officials still don't know what made them sick.

Thursday, April 27, 2023 11:11PM
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six children and two adults were taken to the hospital after falling ill at the Lehigh Christian Academy in Salisbury Township.

Officials still don't know what made them sick.

Police say that initial air quality checks were performed with no obvious levels that would cause concern.

A similar incident happened last October when kids were evacuated due to a possible contaminant leak in the building.

In that case, the unknown odor was believed to be from an HVAC system.

