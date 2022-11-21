Black Lehigh University student was victim of assault, racist remarks: Police

Police say one of the males struck the victim in the face, causing a laceration and swelling to his lip.

According to Bethlehem police, an adult male called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim's race.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a Black student at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was a victim of assault and ethnic intimidation.

The incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday as the 22-year-old victim was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus.

The victim was confronted by the male, as well as a second adult male.

Police say one of the males then struck the victim in the face, causing a laceration and swelling to his lip. The victim says the attacker was white.

Following the attack, the victim went to a friend's house and called police.

Lehigh University president Joseph J. Helble released a message to the campus community:

"Many will understandably feel unsettled following this incident. I want to assure all of our students, especially our students of color, of our commitment to your safety and well-being. I am committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for you. Racism, hate, verbal and physical violence have no place at Lehigh. As a community that welcomes and supports every member, this is a stark reminder that in a challenging world we have work to do, and it is up to all of us to stand up and speak out."

The Bethlehem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (610) 865-7000 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.