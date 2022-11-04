WATCH LIVE

Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school

Information about the patients' symptoms, or what caused the students and staff to feel ill, was not immediately available.

Friday, November 4, 2022 8:42PM
HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Northampton County school was dismissed early on Friday after multiple students and staff members reported not feeling well.

According to officials, crews arrived to Lehigh Valley Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania at about noon.

When crews arrived, they found 11 symptomatic patients. The school building was evacuated.

A total of 39 people were transported to an area hospital.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to monitor the air.

Additional information about the patients' symptoms, or what caused the students and staff to feel ill, was not immediately available.

