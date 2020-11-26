Pets & Animals

Lemurs treated to Thanksgiving feast at Chicago-area zoo

By
CHICAGO (WPVI) -- Some ring-tailed lemurs were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at a Chicago area zoo.

Their meal at the Brookfield Zoo included turkey made of primate biscuits with honey, steamed corn and green beans, mashed potatoes with banana baby food for gravy, cranberry sauce made of sugar-free gelatin and dried cranberries, and pumpkin and sweet potato pie with a primate biscuit crust and popcorn that served as whipped cream.

It even included a cup of apple juice.

This is the seventh year in a row Moses, Dogwood, Ramses and Butch got the feast.

The staff says they even practiced social distancing as staff set up a scene that included a laptop showing images of two other lemurs at the zoo to simulate a virtual visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthanksgivingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar defies state's mandate on Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban
Neighbors line up to have turkeys cooked at South Philly bakery
Cybercriminals demanding $500K after hacking Delco computer network
Dann Cuellar previews 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration
Delivery driver talks turkey and gets a response
AccuWeather: Thanksgiving is beginning wet, ending nice
Judge halts further vote certification; Gov. Wolf appeals
Show More
1 dead after crash on I-95 in Delaware
6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration | TODAY starting at 8:30am | Show info, lineup, prizes and more!
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
Man arrested for allegedly stalking women in Old City
Zoom to lift time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News