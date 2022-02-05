feel good

Children in NJ celebrate birthday bash for 2-year-old therapy dog 'Baloo'

Baloo is a Leonberger, a breed known for being gentle. He works four days a week at Lumberton Middle School.
By and
BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a very special birthday party in Burlington County Friday, with young children calling the guest of honor kind, positive, and a major source of smiles.

The birthday boy, Baloo, is a therapy dog at Lumberton Middle School.

They celebrated his 2nd "Birthday Bash."

The school says they've been blessed with who they call the most wonderful therapy dog.

"I have students that are having problems with a test and anxious," said special education teacher Kristine Pensabene. "We calm the student with Baloo, and they ace the test. Teachers say when Baloo is in the room, everyone is just more at ease."

Baloo is a Leonberger, a breed known for being gentle.

He works at the school four days a week, but Friday was all about fun.

It started with 'Baloo's Obstacle Course.' Then, there was a photo station where students took their pictures with the guest of honor.

Everyone celebrated with pizza and ice cream, and students also wrote Baloo birthday cards.

"I wrote down that I'm grateful for Baloo because he is awesome," said Connor Wilkinson, a student at Lumberton Middle School. "He makes everyone happy whenever they see him."

Teachers also say they now hear a lot of giggling in the hallways, thanks to Baloo.

Related topics:
community & eventsburlington countybirthdaydogtherapyfeel goodstudents
