LES MISÉRABLES is back in Philadelphia for its 12th engagement at the Kimmel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LES MISÉRABLES is back in Philadelphia for its 12th engagement in the city at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

It's one of the world's most popular musicals, but this new cast is bringing fresh energy to this classic show.

The show opened Wednesday at the Academy of Music, their second stop on a new tour and a new cast, one of the most diverse ever.

That includes the actress who plays Eponine, in what she says is a dream role and a full circle moment.

"Experiencing Les Miserables for the first time is something I can't ever forget because it kind of started my theater journey," says Christine Heesun Hwang.

"There's a reason I think generations across the board can relate to this story. It makes sense to me why it's lasted so long."

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables is a story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

It's a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

The cast says it's perfectly timed for this moment.

"It's really been about finding lightness in in darker times, and darker moments," Hwang says. "I've been saying time and time again that there cannot be light without dark. There has to be one in order to have the other, especially with the reckoning that our society has had, but also just with the pandemic. I feel like people will relate to this story now more than ever."

LES MISÉRABLES runs through November 13th at the Academy of Music.

