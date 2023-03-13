Man arrested, charged in deadly Bucks County hit-and-run in McDonald's parking lot

Detectives say the victim and the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado had some sort of altercation while they were parked side by side, but things quickly escalated.

Investigators said the men had been involved in an earlier incident about a mile before they arrived at the McDonald's.

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after officials say he intentionally ran over a man in the parking lot of a Bucks County, Pennsylvania McDonald's.

Daniel Stephen Dietrich, 45, of Palmyra, is charged with criminal homicide, accidents involving death or personal injury and other crimes in the February 5 incident.

According to investigators, Dietrich and Jason Smith, 47, of Levittown, had been involved in an earlier incident on the road about a mile before they arrived at the McDonald's in the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown.

Once they arrived, surveillance video captured the two attempting to block each other in the parking lot before Smith got out of his car with a hammer.

Dietrich then hits Smith and runs over him, investigators said. He never slowed down and continued to drive out of the parking lot.

Dietrich was arraigned Friday and was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail.