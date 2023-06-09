6abc's Philly Proud Town Hall is recognizing LGBTQIA+ leaders who are making an impact in our region.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The 2023 6abc Philly Proud Town Hall: Voices of Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph, continues the celebration of Pride Month at WPVI-TV.

For the month of June, 6abc is recognizing LGBTQIA+ leaders in the community who are making an important impact in our region.

They include a corporate executive rising up the ranks, a well-respected safe haven community center in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, and a social justice advocate fighting for the rights of transgender individuals here in Pennsylvania.

In this half-hour, you'll get to hear from them about their work and their journey to being "out and proud," plus, Adam will discuss the recent positive change in the rules for blood donors and how it now allows some in the gay/bisexual community to give the gift of life.

Honorees Include:

Michael Newmuis

Head of Impact, FS Investments

Executive Director, FS Foundation

The William Way LGBT Community Center

Naiymah Sanchez (she/her)

Senior Coordinator

ACLU of Pennsylvania