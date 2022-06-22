Suicides among LGBTQ+ youth on the rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The grim reality for the LGBQT+ community is that suicide rates are on the rise.
Some people say recently passed legislation, like the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida, is partly to blame.
"I can't think of a faster way to have a youth feel like their society doesn't accept them than to institute legislation that systematically makes it so that you can't even talk about your identity," Dr. Lily Brown, the director at the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania, said.
The Trevor Project is the largest organization focused on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community.
It found that last year 94% of all LGBTQ youth said that recent politics had a negative impact on their mental health.
The Trevor Project survey found that 12% of white, as well as Asian and Pacific Islander LGBTQ youth attempted suicide in 2021.
The numbers were worse for Black and Native American youth, where 31% and 21% of children had a suicide attempt.
"To me, it's downright scary to think about intentionally building in extra sources of discrimination," Brown said.
Brown is also part of Penn's new 'INSPIRE' program, which focuses on studying suicide risk among minorities.
Many are working to change laws, but what else can be done?
Tia Jones-Dugan with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says acceptance is key.
"We know that having at least one accepting adult can reduce the risk of suicide by 40%. We know that affirming spaces and activities, especially at school, is also a protective factor," says Jones-Dugan.
If you're concerned about yourself or someone you know, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
