1 dead in Chester County after lightning strikes, causing tree branch to fall

The branch killed one occupant in the car and injured another, according to officials.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 2:22AM
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person in Chester County died Saturday afternoon after lightning caused a tree to fall on the victim's car.

Officials say the incident happened around 3 p.m. in Highland Township.

The National Weather Service reported that a tree was struck by lightning, causing a large branch to fall.

It reportedly fell on a vehicle on Limestone Road.

The branch killed one occupant in the car and injured another, according to officials.

Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time.

There is also no word on the condition of the injured person.

