Coatesville Lights Festival fills the night sky with messages of hope, dreams

Thousands converge on a Chester County, PA farm to light paper lanterns and release them into the air. Many write hopes, dreams, well-wishes on them.

Each one holds memories; messages to loved ones, letting go of past trauma and looking for hopes and dreams to the future.