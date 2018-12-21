Days after the arrests of seven Lincoln University basketball players on a series of charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, the school revealed more details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged on-campus altercation.In a new statement sent to Action News, Lincoln University says an altercation occurred "in response to alleged thefts among students."The school says "the group included athletes and a non-athlete.""The University enacted its student conduct process and subsequently, the students chose to press charges against each other," Lincoln University said.In the statement, the school repeated its earlier remarks, saying it worked with students and their families to post bond.The new statement added, "The funds will be returned when the students appear for their hearings in January."Lincoln University says it will "continue to work its due process procedures as well as work with local authorities."Here is Lincoln University's full statement sent Thursday afternoon:The alleged on-campus incident happened over the weekend, just days before the team's final game before winter break.Lincoln University would not release too many details about the case when Action News first reported the story Wednesday night. At the time, the school would only confirm that several students including athletes were charged as a result of the altercation, and the school posted bond for all of the students involved."The University wishes to ensure that all students are able to complete the semester and be home for the holidays," the original statement from Lincoln University said.The university did not identify the student-athletes involved, but according to Pennsylvania court records they are: Tamir Green, Gevon Arrington, Zahrion Blue, Maurice Waters, Myles Markland, Martin Kinsley and Bernard Lightsey.All seven basketball players who were arrested Tuesday suited up in full uniforms for Wednesday's game.Action News spoke to students as they prepared to leave for winter break. Some said they knew of the alleged incident, but didn't want to comment. Others called the charges heartbreaking.No further details have been released concerning the on-campus altercation or how it even escalated. The students' next court date is in January.------