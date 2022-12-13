Man dies after being hit and 2 vehicles in South Jersey; family demanding answers

Dal Baruwal was getting off from work on Thursday when he was struck and killed while he crossed South White Horse Pike.

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A grieving family is pleading for answers after their loved one was hit by two cars in Lindenwold, New Jersey, and left for dead along South White Horse Pike.

"His family everybody's hurting. Now, please anybody who saw that night please call police," cried Nirmala Baruwal, a relative of Dal Baruwal.

He was getting off from work on Thursday when he was struck and killed while he crossed over the 600 block of South White Horse Pike.

Relatives flew in from Texas and California after learning about the tragedy.

"We're really sorry they didn't stop for the sake of humanity. If they would have stopped, possibly he could still be alive," said relative Sanjeev Khadka.

Detectives say they're looking for not one but two cars that were involved. The first vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla with front-end damage. The second striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Baruwal leaves behind his wife and two sons.

"They lost their dad, that's the biggest thing for them. The wife -- she lost her husband. We want justice for him and them," explained Nirmala Baruwal.

At Baruwal's family home in Somerdale, Hindu shrines were placed in the corner of the living room. Following religious observances, immediate family stayed out of view.

Mourners gathered to remember the life of a man who always put others first.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.