FYI Philly

Taste the yummy flavors of Little Hen Market, Cherish Philly, Crown Catering

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Little Hen Market in Haddonfield is a French-inspired boutique.

The store originally opened as a BYO restaurant in October, but due to the pandemic shop-owners Chef Mike Stollenwerk of Two Fish and partner Felice Leibowitz transitioned to a gourmet shop with all things French.

You can find freshly made baguettes, French-coffee presses and kitchenware.

The charcuterie board supplies are a big draw. You can create your own charcuterie board from scratch. They sell everything you need from the boards and crackers to a wide array of condiments and cheeses. There is also a deli where you can create your own French sandwich, hot or cold, to-go.

Little Hen Market | Facebook
220 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

For Caribbean flavors, we head to Cherish Philly, a new halal breakfast and lunch spot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Owners' Mu'min Islam and Raheem Islam, Jr. are two brothers bringing their roots to the table, inspired by their mother.

You can find sprinkles of West Indian spices throughout the menu. That includes the traditional Jamaican breakfast featuring Ackee, the official fruit of Jamaica as well as island-inspired smoothies.

Top lunch sellers include a Pastrami Rueben Sandwich and the Signature Cherish Philly, made with roasted brisket and the pastrami.

Cherish Philly | Instagram
7060 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119

Edward Strojan has added full-service catering to his Old City British pub, Victoria Freehouse. The celebrated chef is cooking up fresh and elegant multi-course meals and delivering them to your door in and around the Philadelphia area.

A sample of his menu includes Strojan's favorite Clams Casino and the Chicken Marsala Tortellini. Brunch is also a big hit, with the French Toast Suzette and mimosas.

In addition, Strojan offers demonstrations like wine-tasting and pasta-making classes via Zoom. His goal is to give people the opportunity to have memorable meals at home.

Crown Catering | Instagram
10 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi restaurants
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: New Philadelphia restaurants, wellness spots and outdoor workouts
Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake
Karen Rogers shakes things up for New Year's Eve with her French Martini
FYI Philly's 2020 Year in Review show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson out as Eagles head coach: sources
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID after Capitol lockdown
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
Governor tours second New Jersey vaccination mega-site
Show More
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
Man shot in head while driving in Philadelphia: Police
6 inmates escape from California jail
Upper Moreland students begin hybrid learning for first time this school year
AccuWeather: Chilly Today Then Turning Milder
More TOP STORIES News