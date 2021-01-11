Taste the yummy flavors of Little Hen Market, Cherish Philly, Crown Catering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Little Hen Market in Haddonfield is a French-inspired boutique.The store originally opened as a BYO restaurant in October, but due to the pandemic shop-owners Chef Mike Stollenwerk of Two Fish and partner Felice Leibowitz transitioned to a gourmet shop with all things French.You can find freshly made baguettes, French-coffee presses and kitchenware.The charcuterie board supplies are a big draw. You can create your own charcuterie board from scratch. They sell everything you need from the boards and crackers to a wide array of condiments and cheeses. There is also a deli where you can create your own French sandwich, hot or cold, to-go.220 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033For Caribbean flavors, we head to Cherish Philly, a new halal breakfast and lunch spot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.Owners' Mu'min Islam and Raheem Islam, Jr. are two brothers bringing their roots to the table, inspired by their mother.You can find sprinkles of West Indian spices throughout the menu. That includes the traditional Jamaican breakfast featuring Ackee, the official fruit of Jamaica as well as island-inspired smoothies.Top lunch sellers include a Pastrami Rueben Sandwich and the Signature Cherish Philly, made with roasted brisket and the pastrami.7060 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119Edward Strojan has added full-service catering to his Old City British pub, Victoria Freehouse. The celebrated chef is cooking up fresh and elegant multi-course meals and delivering them to your door in and around the Philadelphia area.A sample of his menu includes Strojan's favorite Clams Casino and the Chicken Marsala Tortellini. Brunch is also a big hit, with the French Toast Suzette and mimosas.In addition, Strojan offers demonstrations like wine-tasting and pasta-making classes via Zoom. His goal is to give people the opportunity to have memorable meals at home.10 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106