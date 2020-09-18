Society

Philadelphia food drive will help live event industry workers impacted by pandemic

The Live Events Coalition of Greater Philadelphia says 77% of its workers have lost 100% of their income
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we hit the six-month mark of this pandemic, food insecurity is now affecting many who have never experienced it before.

In March, all major events and large gatherings were canceled overnight, with no word on when they might return. That has left our live event industry workers without jobs centered on theaters, concerts, weddings, parades, sporting events, concessions, catering, hospitality and more.

"As the live events industry, we were hit first," says Christine Volpe from the Live Events Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. "Unfortunately, we were hit hard and it was overnight. We will also be the last ones to jump back in again since most of us deal with large group events."

The Live Events Coalition of Greater Philadelphia says 77% of its workers have lost 100% of their income. They're full time and gig workers, union and non-union. Many don't qualify for standard unemployment benefits.

"A number of us in our industry have fallen through the cracks essentially, in that regard," Volpe says. "In the meantime, we just have to try to take care of our Philadelphia live events community, and make sure that folks are being fed.

The Live Events Coalition is hosting a food drive Friday and Saturday. They are asking you to bring canned goods and non-perishable pantry items to 2300 Swanson Street.

Friday the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it is dropoff only.

Saturday the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is dropoff and pickup available.

CLICK HERE for more information.
