LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd.
It's not clear what exactly happened but fire and a large debris pile can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.
Increases flames and small explosions at plant continue per @houstonpolice airship. Please avoid exposure if at possible until further notice.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020
Broken windows, doors, and entire structures appeared to be destroyed in the blast. Witnesses reported seeing two people walking out of the debris field that were injured. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News the two are expected to recover. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.
Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.
The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.
The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.