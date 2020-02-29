LIVE VIDEO: Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase

The incident started just after 9 p.m. after a reported shooting on the 7400 block of North Philadelphia.
Police say officers fired at the suspect. It's unclear if the suspect was struck.
After the shooting, police say the suspect jumped into an ambulance and took off.
Chopper 6 video captured the ambulance plowing through a gas station during the chase.
Officers nearly arrested the suspect before he was able to get away.
Police captured the suspect around 10:40 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.