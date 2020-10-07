Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce the winner of 'Live's Healthcare Hero $100k Giveaway'

New York City -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced Wednesday that Bronx nurse Jose Perpignan, Jr. was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway."

The show teamed up with the online digital personal finance company SoFi to award $100,000 to a member of the medical community working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to pay off his or her student loans.

"Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" called for viewers to nominate a doctor or nurse who made a major difference during the pandemic, detailing their sacrifices and what they had done to support their local communities.

After receiving thousands of entries, hosts Ripa and Seacrest surprised Perpignan with the announcement that he had been selected for the award.

Perpignan works at the New York-Presbyterian/Columbia ICU and was nominated for "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway" by his friend Erika Hunte.

He was selected for his community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis, advocating for PPE equipment for healthcare workers, and ensuring elderly residents' safety in his neighborhood with grocery and medication deliveries.

He also traveled to McAllen, Texas as a supporting travel nurse and co-founded the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA).

"Jose never thought twice about putting his health at risk to serve his patients and his community," said Hunte, in her nomination letter.

A native of Brooklyn, Perpignan was the first in his family to graduate from college, is also married and a father of two.

"This will really put me in a space to focus more on my goals and giving back to the community, which is what I've dreamed of doing for a very long time," said Perpignan, on learning that he was the winner of "Live's Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs weekdays on this ABC station. Check local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynew yorklive with kelly and ryanlive kelly and ryanryan seacrestnursesnew york presbyterian hospitalkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News