LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Saving a Life with Living Kidney Donation

Thursday, April 30th at Noon
When you or a loved one has been listed for a kidney transplant, there may be stress and worry about when the organ will be available. Living donor transplant is an option for many who are in need of a kidney transplant. Many living donors are blood relatives, but they can also be friends or even a stranger. But if you don't personally know someone who is a match, that doesn't mean that you are out of options. Temple offers a living kidney donation pairing process, through which individuals who want to donate but aren't a match are able to donate to another person in need. There are many advantages to living donor transplantation, like scheduling of the procedure that works for both donor and recipient and there is a lower risk of rejection for familial matches. Temple helps to provide a positive experience in living donor transplantation.

Kidney failure is physically and emotionally challenging with two treatment options - dialysis or transplant. The idea of transplant can be scary, but it can provide long-term relief and help you get back to life. Once you get listed for kidney donation, it is challenging to wait for a deceased donation and while you continue dialysis.

Research shows that organs from living donors generally work better, last longer and are available sooner. Temple is committed to connecting patients with living donors whenever possible. This option allows for faster transplantation and often better outcomes.

Antonio Di Carlo, MD, CM, FACS, FRCSC
Chief, Abdominal Organ Transplant Surgery, Temple University Hospital
Associate Professor, Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University









Liz Lowry
Transplant Outreach Education Coordinator, Temple University Hospital
