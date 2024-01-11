'I did not handle this right': Defense Sec. Austin addresses keeping hospitalization secret | LIVE

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding a press conference at the Pentagon podium, his first media briefing since his surgery and subsequent hospitalization -- both of which were kept secret from the public and White House.

"We did not handle this right. I did not handle this right," Austin said.

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis, and should also have told my team and the American public," he continued. "I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 18, 2023. AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo

It is also the first time the public is seeing him standing. He continues to undergo physical therapy.

The defense secretary underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure for prostate cancer Dec. 22, which led to a urinary tract infection and serious intestinal complications. He was hospitalized again on Jan. 1, but the White House didn't learn of it for three days.

The delay in informing President Joe Biden and top administration officials of his hospitalization prompted intense scrutiny and is under investigation by lawmakers and the Pentagon.

Austin said he never "directed anyone" to keep his Jan. 1 hospitalization from the White House, and also denied creating a "culture of secrecy."

Austin also said he directly apologized to President Biden, and told him he was "deeply sorry" for not letting him know of his diagnosis immediately.

Austin spoke frankly about his first response after learning about his cancer diagnosis.

"The news shook me, as I know that it shakes so many others, especially in the Black community. It was a gut punch," he said. "And frankly, my first instinct was to keep it private. I don't think it's news that I'm a pretty private guy. I never like burdening others with my problems. It's just not my way."

"But I've learned from this experience," he continued. "Taking this kind of job means losing some of the privacy that most of us expect. The American people have a right to know if their leaders are facing health challenges that might affect their ability to perform their duties -- even temporarily. So a wider circle should have been notified, especially the president."

On Jan. 12, President Joe Biden publicly faulted Austin for not informing him earlier that he was hospitalized for complications from cancer treatment.

When a reporter asked Biden whether it was "a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier," Biden replied, "Yes."

At the same time, when asked by a reporter if he still had confidence in Austin, Biden replied he did.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

