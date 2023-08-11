WATCH LIVE

Delaware County team is one win away from Little League World Series

The game is being played in Bristol, Connecticut.

By 6abc Digital Staff and Sharifa Jackson
Friday, August 11, 2023 8:19PM
Media Theatre in Delaware County showcases winning little league game for community
Cheers erupted at a watch party at the Media Theatre after Media's little league team won their first game in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Little League team from Media, Pennsylvania is facing Washington, D.C. this afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship.

If they win today, they are off to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The Delaware County squad crushed Washington DC on Tuesday 16-3.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 16 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 26 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 27.

