Delaware County team is one win away from Little League World Series

Cheers erupted at a watch party at the Media Theatre after Media's little league team won their first game in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

The game is being played in Bristol, Connecticut.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Little League team from Media, Pennsylvania is facing Washington, D.C. this afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship.

If they win today, they are off to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The Delaware County squad crushed Washington DC on Tuesday 16-3.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 16 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 26 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 27.