Black-owned Bakery in Clayton, NJ Thriving During Covid-19 Restrictions

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes in Clayton, New Jersey is a Black-owned business started by a husband and wife duo.
The bakery, located on Delsea Drive, offers 50 flavors of cheesecakes.
Just prior to the pandemic, Yhanne and Tiffany Battle hired a public relations firm, and they joined the Black-owned businesses Facebook group page.
As a result, their cheesecake business has grown tremendously during the shutdown.
Now, they're asking the public to submit a new cheesecake flavor idea by this Saturday.
The winner will get a free large cheesecake and their winning flavor on the menus.
"We just wanted to give our customers involved as far as helping our creativity, helping them just play a part in creating some flavors so we wanted to hear what was on our customers minds, what kind of flavors they were interested in," said Yhanne Battle.
"We've gotten a lot of entries and we're still looking for more. Looking for new ideas. Definitely an exciting time right now," Tiffany Battle added.
The ida for the bakery began when Yhanne made a cheesecake for Tiffany on the night he proposed.
She told him he needed to sell the cheesecakes.
She also said yes to his proposal.
On that day, he gained a new business venture... and a wife.
