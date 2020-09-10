Society

Local doctor sending used medical supplies to Nigeria for pediatric ICU

By
PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some much-needed medical supplies are en route to Nigeria thanks to the efforts of two local hospitals and a doctor who works at both of them.

Dr. Odiraa Nwankwo, who is from Nigeria, works as a pediatric ICU physician and AI Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington and Cooper University Hospital.

He collected used medical equipment that was donated by both hospitals.

Today, a crew loaded the beds and ventilators and x-ray machines on to a 40 foot shipping container headed for a new pediatric ICU unit in Nigeria.

"When they go to Nigeria, they become brand new. All this equipment they do not have," Dr. Nwankwo said. "Nigeria is the biggest country in Africa, population wise. We are over 200 million people, but we don't have one single organized pediatric ICU."

He is working to change that.

Dr. Nwankwo and his team have been training the doctors in Nigeria over Zoom calls during the pandemic.

They are asking for donations of medical equipment and volunteers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsociety
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stalemate continues at homeless encampment sites
Girl, 11, shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
Pedestrian struck in Chester County: Police
Philly restaurants will not increase indoor capacity on Sept. 21
COVID-19 cases could rise again during flu season
Show More
'Zoom bombings,' leveling at forefront of Philly schools reopening
Woman struck by hit and run driver in Collingswood
Black-owned Bakery Thriving During Covid-19 Restrictions
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News