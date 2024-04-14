Pennsylvania residents, officials react to Iran's attack on Israel

As President Biden publicly condemns the attacks, local officials are also showing their support.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in the Delaware Valley are reacting after Iran launched an attack against Israel Saturday.

Israel's dome defense was able to intercept 99% of the hundreds of attack drones and missiles that were unleashed Saturday night as tensions escalate.

Danielle Gutman continues to watch the escalation in the Middle East. She's in constant contact with her family and friends in her home country.

"It's very scary," said Gutman. "It's almost easier to be in Israel in times of war, because you're more on the ground and know what's happening."

Gutman, who now lives in Wynnewood, says she's used to hearing of attacks, but not like this.

While one family member is being held hostage, so far, no other family members have been injured. She worries about what's to come.

"As Israelis, we've heard about Islamic Republic of Iran nonstop for decades, and we know about their agenda to annihilate Israel, so far they haven't done anything as drastic as last night," said Gutman.

As President Biden publicly condemns the attacks, local officials are also showing their support.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro saying on X, (formerly Twitter) quote:

"Iran is the largest exporter of terrorism worldwide and its attacks against Israel tonight are extremely dangerous. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - like so many across the world - stands with Israel against Iran. I join @POTUS in his full throated backing of Israel, and I'm praying for peace in the Middle East and the safety of the Israeli people."

"I was able to speak with family that were in their shelter rooms, just lots of fear, you could hear the sirens in the background, you could hear the booms," said CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Michael Balaban.

Balaban says these attacks come as Israel reaches month 6 in the war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

He says despite the latest massive and unprecedented strike, it provides one thing that's promising.

"The fact that what we saw was a banding together of the region against this terrorism was unprecedented and hopefully it starts a new chapter," said Balaban.

The Jewish Federation of Philadelphia says they will be running programs to educate people on what's happening in the Middle East.

They also wants to keep people in tune to the rise of antisemitism that's been unprecedented in recent months and people, including Americans, still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

"We are in day 191 of which 132 hostages are being held in Gaza by Hamas. We need those hostages returned. That's how this can end," said Balaban.