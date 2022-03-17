Hair Care and Compassion

Hair Care and Compassion

Richard Cornish is a longtime stylist at a city salon, who works at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia two-and-a-half days a week. He started as a volunteer and became an employee as the Salon Services Program was officially formed. He visits the oncology unit to give patients losing their hair special buzz cuts. He also visits the rehab unit, where a fresh cut can lift up a teenager adjusting to a new reality. Twice a month, he provides cuts, color and blow-outs to parents and caregivers who -' with sick children their priority -' continually put their own needs aside.
