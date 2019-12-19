bite size

Hug Life Combines Hip Hop and Plant Based Desserts!

This anti-dairy ice cream shop combines their love for Asian-inspired flavors and hip-hop culture to create some delicious plant-based ice cream. Combining amazing flavors, Hug Life attracts vegans and non-vegans alike all over SoCal. The shop features shakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, and sundaes made with fresh baked brownies that are all plant based! A fan favorite is the Pandan-infused Green Goblin, Hug Life's version of mint chocolate chip, which is made with a soy and coconut milk base. Another popular flavor is Sesame Street, which is dark chocolate and roasted black sesame seed with activated charcoal.

Hug Life also is located at 2707 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachfyi ice creamdessertsveganbite sizelocalishice cream
BITE SIZE
Amylos Taverna brings authentic Greek food to Queens
Honey Butter Fried Chicken? Say No More
21 Seeds Tequila made by women for women
Brioche Donuts with Hawaiian flavors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion, fire leaves two people trapped
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Show More
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
10-year-old boy dies after being pulled from frozen pool
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News