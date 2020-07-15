localish

Chicago bakery puts Mexican twist on traditional ice cream sandwich using concha

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A small family-owned bakery on Chicago's West side is using a traditional Mexican bread as a base for a sweet ice-cream sandwich.

Abel, a Mexican immigrant, first opened Panaderia Nuevo Leon in the 70s. Abel always dreamed of owning his own business. Years later, his family got involved in the family business.

Abel's granddaughter, Xiomara Casas said it's her family's goal to keep her grandfather's business alive and thriving.

"For my parents and me, at least, it's about carrying on his dream," Casas said.

The bakery felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other businesses. To bring costumers in, the bakery has been selling concha ice cream sandwiches. A concha is a traditional Mexican bread with a sugar coating.

The bakery is offering vegan options, as well. The sandwiches come in either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and an array of toppings.
